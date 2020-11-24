(BIVN) – There were 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 146 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases

96740 (Kona) – 55 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: