BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Update
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - On the day before Thanksgiving, officials are making "very special appeal to all of Hawaiʻi" in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. Two (2) more deaths were also reported, statewide.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 144 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days. “As a result of updated information, one case on The Big Island was recategorized to out-of-state and one out-of-state case was recategorized to Maui,” health officials reported.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 53 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 12 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is two (2). At this date, for Hawaii Island, five (5) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
In recent weeks, the majority of mainland states, including Alaska, experienced huge spikes of the Coronavirus which, unfortunately, are projected to get worse. Hawaii Island has also seen an increase in community caused cases of Coronavirus. Recent tests on Hawaii Island clearly show that the Coronavirus spread is due to close gatherings especially of young people and of families.
On this day before Thanksgiving a very special appeal to all of Hawaii. For your family, your loved ones, and your community, know how important it is to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Do participate in the free testing provided to you by your County Government. Also remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way, help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Hawaii Island is one of the safest places in the United States. Your help is needed to keep it that way. Let us make this a happy and safe Holiday Season.
Thank you for listening and have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
