(BIVN) – There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. Two (2) more deaths were also reported, statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 144 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days. “As a result of updated information, one case on The Big Island was recategorized to out-of-state and one out-of-state case was recategorized to Maui,” health officials reported.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases

(Hilo) – 17 cases 96740 (Kona) – 53 cases

(Kona) – 53 cases 96750 (Kealakekua) – 12 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: