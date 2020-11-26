(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi issued a morning COVID-19 message on Thanksgiving Day, asking residents to do their part to make this a happy and safe Holiday Season.

From this morning’s civil defense radio message:

This is a COVID-19 informational update for Thursday, November 26th, Thanksgiving Day.

For your information there are no tests scheduled today. The next testing for the Island of Hawaii is for Saturday, November 28th. On that date testing is scheduled for Hilo, Kona, and Keaau. Specific locations and times will be provided on tomorrows report.

Do participate in the free testing program provided to you by your County Government. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible and in this way help stop the spread of the virus.

On this day of Thanksgiving, as you enjoy time with friends and family, do follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings. Hawaii Island remains one of the safest places in the United States. Your help is needed to keep it that way. So please do your part to make this a happy and safe Holiday Season. Together we can do this and be a model as a community coming together and accepting this kuleana.

Thank you for listening and have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.