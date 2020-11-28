BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii Island COVID-19 Saturday Update: 17 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi reported an uptick in the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island on Saturday.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Seventeen (17) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 131 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only an area in Hilo and Kona indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases
96740 (Kona) – 49 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is seventeen (17). At this date, for Hawaii Island, two (2) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
As case counts continue to increase across the Nation we need to do all that we can to keep the number of positive cases low on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island remains one of the safest places in the United States. Your help is needed to keep it that way. Please accept the kuleana of wearing your facemasks, keeping a safe distance from others, and not gathering in groups larger than 10 persons and in this way keep our family, friends, and community safe.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: