(BIVN) – There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Seventeen (17) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 131 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only an area in Hilo and Kona indicate totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases

(Hilo) – 15 cases 96740 (Kona) – 49 cases

