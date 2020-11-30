(BIVN) – COVID-19 testing will be held in Kona today, and then in Hilo and South Kona on Wednesday.

Today’s district test in North Kona, which is open to the public, is scheduled for the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

On Wednesday, district tests will take place at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and at Konawaena High School in South Kona.

The County conducts a comprehensive testing program comprised of:

District testing – Large scale drive-through testing, open to the public on a scheduled basis.

– Large scale drive-through testing, open to the public on a scheduled basis. Targeted testing – Testing in an area of concern, but open to the public

– Testing in an area of concern, but open to the public Spot testing – Testing in an area identified as of specific concern. This testing focuses on the population in the area of concern, and is not open to the public.

“Department of Health data shows that Hawaii Island leads the state in testing of its citizens,” a previous civil defense message stated. “Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases early so we may reduce the spread of the virus. Please visit one of the County’s District test sites held at multiple sites throughout the Island weekly. Hawaii Island also leads the state with 90% of its citizens following the face covering requirement for 2 consecutive months.”