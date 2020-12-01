BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Tuesday Update: 6 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, with six of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 119 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases
96740 (Kona) – 38 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is six (6). Of this, two are travel related. At this date, for Hawaii Island one (1) is hospitalized and reported to be in good condition and doing well. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last two weeks. Thank you.
As case counts continue to increase across the Nation, something to be very proud of is that Hawaii Island remains one of the safest places in the United States. A big reason for this is the people of Hawaii following the policies of distancing, gatherings, and face coverings. Department of Health data shows that Hawaii leads the state with 90% of its citizens following the face covering policy for two consecutive months and getting better. Let’s aim for 100% and really protect family, loved ones, and community. The Department of Health shows that Hawaii Island is also ahead of the other counties in the testing of citizens. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify cases as early as possible and in this way you are helping stop the spread of the virus. Thank you Hawaii and let’s continue to go forward and get better to keep family, friends, and community safe. Together, we can do this.
