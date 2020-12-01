(BIVN) – Police have identified a 23-year-old man died who died Monday following a single vehicle crash on Kawaihae Road.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A 23-year-old man died following a single vehicle collision on Monday, November 30, 2020, 0.1 miles west, (makai), of the 66 mile marker on Kawaihae Road.

The man has been positively identified as Reynald Mateo Navarro of Kamuela.

Responding to a 12:21 a.m. call, police determined that a Black 2020 Yamaha R6 motorcycle heading east, (mauka), drove off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. Navarro was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at Kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.

This is the 15th traffic fatality this year compared to 23 at this time last year.