Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Wednesday Update: One New Case
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 78 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, with one (1) of those cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 78 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Only one (1) new case was identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 118 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 39 cases
UPDATE – (3:45 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is one (1). At this date, for Hawaii Island one (1) is hospitalized and reported to be doing well. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last two weeks. Thank you.
The positive case counts continue to dramatically increase across the Nation and projections are that this will continue ‘til early next year. The Island and State of Hawaii continue to do very well and remains as one of the safest places in the United States. Department of Health data shows that Hawaii Island leads the state in the community following face coverings policies and participating in testing. Thank you Hawaii and continue to get better to protect family, friends, and community.
Within the policies of distancing, face coverings, and gatherings stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness, and social connectedness. You live in a very special place that you can do this.
on at
UPDATE – (3:45 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: