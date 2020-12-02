(BIVN) – An area of Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park will be closed on Friday due to the cutting and removal of large invasive, non-native Kiawe trees, officials say.

A National Park Service news release said in order to provide for public safety, the trail from the Honokōhau Harbor gate (near the boat wash area) to ‘Ai’opio Fishtrap / Honokōhau Beach will close from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 4.

“Alternative access to ʻAiʻopio Fishtrap and Honokohau Beach will be open from the Honokōhau Harbor access road on the north side of the harbor,” park officials said. “For further information please contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 326-9057.”