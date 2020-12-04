(BIVN) – There were 106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that number, eleven (11) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 111 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 19 cases

(Hilo) – 19 cases 96740 (Kona) – 33 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, and the radio message recorded by Mayor Harry Kim on his last full week-day in office:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eleven (11). At this date, for Hawaii Island one (1) is hospitalized. A total forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last two weeks. Mahalo nui loa. The Coronavirus case count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue ‘til early next year. Please be aware of the need for extreme care of traveling anywhere on the mainland especially of high volume tourist destination areas. Don’t roll the dice with your health. The Island and State of Hawaii remains as one of the safest places to be in the United States. The Department of Health data shows Hawaii Island leading the state in following preventative measures of face coverings and well ahead of other counties in the participation by the community in testing. Remember the purpose of testing is for early detection and early treatment to protect self, loved ones and community. Thank you, Hawaii, please continue to get better and within policies of distancing, face coverings, and gatherings, stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness. Do this and Hawaii Island can safely go through the next two or three months in a safe way. You live in a very special place of nature’s gifts and the warmest of people. We can do this. To organizations of “Make Hawaii Safe,” “808 Kupuna Fit,” “Our Kuleana,” “Keiki Heroes,” “Gold Star,” and so many others, thank you for what you do to keep Hawaii safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe day. Mahalo nui loa.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health today updated its quarantine guidance from 14 days to 10 days, based on review of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendations. Officials hope the new guidance will improve compliance without significantly increasing the risk of transmission in the community.

“We are following the CDC’s guidance for a shorter quarantine to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation and to improve compliance,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawai‘i Department of Health. “This updated guidance balances the ongoing need to control the spread of the virus in our state while also continuing to safely reopen our state and reducing the personal burden of quarantines on Hawai‘i residents. However, it’s important to point out that we’ll continue to closely monitor the evolving science for information that would warrant a reconsideration of these recommended options.”

The health department’s updated guidance for 10-day quarantines comes with certain stipulations:

It does not apply to those residing in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities, group care homes, assisted living facilities, correctional facilities, shelters, residential rehabilitation and treatment settings, or military recruit housing;

Those who are in quarantine cannot have any clinical evidence of COVID-19 symptoms up to the time quarantine is discontinued; and

Daily symptom self-monitoring must continue through day 14; those who develop symptoms within this time period should seek testing and self-isolate while awaiting results.

The State says the new quarantine guidance does not modify any travel quarantine provided for in the governor’s proclamations related to the COVID-19 emergency, which remains 14 days.

The State of Hawaiʻi joined other states in asking Congress to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. From the State: