(BIVN) – A bill ending marijuana criminalization passed the U.S. House on Friday by a 228 to 164 vote, with both Hawaiʻi representatives in support.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Rep. Ed Case voted yes to H.R.3884, the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, which now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

The bill decriminalizes marijuana, removing it from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act, and eliminates criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes, or possesses cannabis.

According to a congressional summary, the bill also makes other changes, including the following:

replaces statutory references to marijuana and marihuana with cannabis,

requires the Bureau of Labor Statistics to regularly publish demographic data on cannabis business owners and employees,

establishes a trust fund to support various programs and services for individuals and businesses in communities impacted by the war on drugs,

imposes a 5% tax on cannabis products and requires revenues to be deposited into the trust fund,

makes Small Business Administration loans and services available to entities that are cannabis-related legitimate businesses or service providers,

prohibits the denial of federal public benefits to a person on the basis of certain cannabis-related conduct or convictions,

prohibits the denial of benefits and protections under immigration laws on the basis of a cannabis-related event (e.g., conduct or a conviction),

establishes a process to expunge convictions and conduct sentencing review hearings related to federal cannabis offenses, and

directs the Government Accountability Office to study the societal impact of cannabis legalization.

Rep. Gabbard, who co-led introduction of the bill last summer, made these remarks before the vote: