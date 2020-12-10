(BIVN) – The W. M. Keck Observatory announced on Thursday that it has successfully installed a solar photovoltaic system on the rooftop of its telescope facility on the summit of Maunakea.

The new solar system will reduce 10-15% of Keck’s need for electrical power and 183 metric tons of carbon emissions, observatory representatives say.

Here is the Keck news release, accompanied by photos of the project.

In its commitment to reduce the organization’s carbon footprint and lower the cost of energy, W. M. Keck Observatory and Duke Energy’s REC Solar are pleased to announce the completion and operation of a solar project atop Maunakea on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. The solar photovoltaic (PV) system is on the rooftop of Keck Observatory’s telescope facility between the domes of the twin Keck I and Keck II – among the world’s largest optical and infrared telescopes. The system will annually produce 259.1 MWh of energy, which will reduce approximately 10-15% of the observatory’s need for electrical power and 183 metric tons of carbon emissions. “Incorporating renewable energy generators such as solar PV is important to Keck’s core values of stewardship and service. It will reduce our reliance on electricity derived mainly from fossil fuels, which underscores our efforts to be good stewards of the planet,” says project lead Mark Devenot, infrastructure specialist at Keck Observatory. The solar site is the world’s largest commercial solar system installed at the highest altitude. Hawaiian Electric approved operation of the PV system on September 30. It consists of a 133-kW photovoltaic array and 332 solar panels that are strategically placed on the unique 20,940 square-foot ballasted roof to avoid snow and ice fall from the domes. “One of the biggest challenges was attaching the PV array to this type of roof, which has no structural framework to anchor the system,” says Devenot. To address this issue, M3 Engineering and Technology of Arizona designed an innovative, one-of-a-kind solution and developed a custom PV roof racking system.