(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Judiciary issued a news release on Thursday to announce that a an employee at the Keahuolū Courthouse in Kona has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee was last at work on Dec. 8 and received a confirmed positive test result that same day,” the Judiciary notice stated. “The employee does not work in a courtroom and did not have close or frequent contact with coworkers or court users.”

“The areas where this person works are cleaned regularly,” the news release stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, the areas received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.”