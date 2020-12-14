(BIVN) – There were 190 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, an increase of 100 new cases compared to the number of new cases reported on Sunday. Of today’s number, fifteen (15) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 135 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

96740 (Kona) – 37 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports fifteen (15) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last four weeks. We continue to see an increase in community spread and the only way to limit the spread of Coronavirus is for you to practice preventive measures especially when gathering. For everyone including those that have recently traveled please follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing and limiting gathering to 10 persons and take special care when visiting with Kupuna to limit their exposure to the virus. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary also issued this news release concerning a case at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo: