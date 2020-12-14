Hawaii COVID-19 Monday Update: 190 New Cases, 15 On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 190 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Monday, one hundred more new cases than was reported the day before.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 190 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, an increase of 100 new cases compared to the number of new cases reported on Sunday. Of today’s number, fifteen (15) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 135 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases
96740 (Kona) – 37 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports fifteen (15) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last four weeks.
We continue to see an increase in community spread and the only way to limit the spread of Coronavirus is for you to practice preventive measures especially when gathering. For everyone including those that have recently traveled please follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing and limiting gathering to 10 persons and take special care when visiting with Kupuna to limit their exposure to the virus.
Thank you for listening and have a safe day.
The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary also issued this news release concerning a case at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo:
An employee at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.
The employee, who was asymptomatic, was last at work the morning of Dec. 11 and took a COVID-19 test that afternoon after a close contact outside of work tested positive. A confirmed positive test result was received Sunday. The employee, who remains asymptomatic, did not work in a courtroom or with the public on Friday. The individual had limited contact with a few coworkers, all of whom wore face masks during their interactions. The Department of Health was consulted and conducted contact tracing.
The areas where this person works are cleaned regularly. Out of an abundance of caution, they received additional disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers.
The courthouse remains open for those with official court business.
