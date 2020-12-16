(BIVN) – There were 110 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, a nearly 100% percent increase from the number reported the day before (57). Only five (5) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

Four new deaths were also reported statewide. One new death was reported on Hawaiʻi island, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths on the Big Island since the start of the pandemic to 50.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 142 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases

(Hilo) – 38 cases 96740 (Kona) – 38 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: