BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii COVID-19 Wednesday Update: 110 New Cases, 5 On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were four more COVID-related deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, and one new death reported on the Big Island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 110 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, a nearly 100% percent increase from the number reported the day before (57). Only five (5) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Four new deaths were also reported statewide. One new death was reported on Hawaiʻi island, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths on the Big Island since the start of the pandemic to 50.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 142 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases
96740 (Kona) – 38 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports five (5) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty (50) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island. The Department of Health reports a Hawaii Island resident has died on Oahu, our condolences to their family and friends.
You should understand the seriousness of what is happening in areas outside of Hawaii. The Coronavirus cases count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. The news of the vaccine is very good and the first shipment will be on Island next week and will be available for health care providers but please be aware that availability to the general public is still months away.
The Island and State of Hawaii remains as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe so we can go through the next two or three months as safely as possible.
