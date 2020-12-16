(BIVN) – The mandatory quarantine for travelers into and within Hawaiʻi has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days, aligning with updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adopted by the State Department of Health.

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Wednesday. The reduced quarantine policy takes effect on Thursday, December 17, at 12:01 a.m.

“A 10-day self-quarantine period allows us to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community while balancing the need to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation, to improve compliance, and to lessen the economic hardship for those unable to return to work. We will continue to assess the situation and make decisions based on evidence and the advice of our health experts,” said Gov. Ige in a news release.

In addition, the new State proclamation specifies the following:

The moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent is extended until Feb. 21, 2021.

The annual safety certifications of vehicles as required by Section 286-26(a) and (b) of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes will no longer be suspended. Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections stations have been open since May and are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Vehicle owners should plan to get their safety checks done as quickly as possible.

The 17th emergency proclamation will be in effect until Feb. 14, 2021, which is 60 days from the date of the governor’s signature, the State says.