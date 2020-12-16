(BIVN) – On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department rescued a hunter who fell down an embankment on the Lower Cane Haul road adjacent to the 34 milemarker on Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast.

Just before midnight, rescue crews responded to an alert that a “43 year old male who was hunting fell off an embankment sliding down approx. 50 ft. catching himself on a lone tree, before a substantially larger precipice.”

Firefighters from the Honokaʻa district arrived on the scene at 11:37 p.m., and in a later dispatch wrote:

Access to patient was greater than a mile from Highway 19, only accessible by four wheel drive. Initially, an HFD Paramedic and EMT were able to access the scene via private ATV and 4×4. While other HFD units arrived and made access down to the scene, the paramedic and EMT were able to locate and extricate the patient from an embankment approx. 50ft. down. Patient brought to Medic 08 where he was evaluated and refused transport to Honokaʻa hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The area off Lower Cane Haul Road is an overgrown sugar cane era road with limited access, owned by Kamehameha Schools, the fire dispatch says.