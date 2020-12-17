(BIVN) – Congressman-elect Kaialiʻi Kahele has announced his resignation from the Hawaiʻi State Senate effective December 16, Hawaiʻi County Democrats say, allowing the official search for his replacement to begin.

From the Hawaiʻi County Democrats:

The Hawaiʻi County Committee is charged with providing Governor David Y. Ige with a list of three prospective appointees. According to HRS 17-3 (b)(3), the appointee shall be, at the time of the appointment, and shall have been for at least six months immediately prior to the appointment, a member of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi. The appointee shall, at the time of the appointment, be a resident of Senate District 1. Pursuant to the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Bylaws, Article IX, Section 5, nominees will be chosen by a 45-member selection body comprised of the officers of Precinct Clubs 01-07, 01-08, 01-09, 02-01, 02-02, 02-03, 02-04, 02-05, and 03-01, as well as the District Officers of House Districts 1, 2, and 3 who reside within Senate District 1. The selection body will meet electronically on Wednesday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m. to identify three names to forward on to the Governor.

State Senate District 1 serves Hilo. Kahele has occupied the seat since 2016 after the death of his father, Senator Gil Kahele, created a vacancy. On November 3, 2020, Kahele was elected to the United States House of Representatives.

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi previously said that – pursuant to State law – Congressman-elect Kahele is not required to vacate his State Senate seat at any time before January 3rd. “However, Congressman-elect Kahele and his staff have already been preparing to vacate the office,” the party stated on December 11, attempting to clarify news reports suggesting the process was moving too slowly. “His planned mid-December resignation will provide the appointed member time to prepare for the legislative session,” the Democrats wrote.

Now that the resignation is official, the Democratic Party call for candidates has been issued. It reads: