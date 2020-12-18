BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Friday Update: 130 New Cases, 7 On Big Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi says the first shipment of the COVID vaccine will be on-island next week and will be available for health care providers.
(BIVN) – There were 130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
One new deaths was also reported, statewide.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 147 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases. The numbers in those two areas have been slowly increasing in recent days:
96720 (Hilo) – 43 cases
96740 (Kona) – 41 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports seven (7) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty (50) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island.
You should understand the seriousness of what is happening in areas outside of Hawaii. The Coronavirus cases count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. The news of the vaccine is very good and the first shipment will be on Island next week and will be available for health care providers but please be aware that availability to the general public is still months away.
The Island and State of Hawaii remain as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe so we can go through the next two or three months as safely as possible.
