(BIVN) – There were 130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Of that number, seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

One new deaths was also reported, statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 147 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases. The numbers in those two areas have been slowly increasing in recent days:

96720 (Hilo) – 43 cases

(Hilo) – 43 cases 96740 (Kona) – 41 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: