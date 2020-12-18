(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a deadly shooting in Hilo, and the suspect is still at-large.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a call of gunshots heard in the area of the Puainako Town Center.

Responding officers found 41-year-old Benjamin Craig Davidson, of Hilo, unresponsive in a late model dark colored Chevy sedan parked within the parking lot.

Davidson was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy concluded Davidson died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide, police say.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded and are continuing the investigation, which is classified as a second degree murder.

Detectives do not have a suspect in custody. Police say a witness reported observing a white two-door sedan leaving the area soon after hearing the gunshots.

Police say they have recovered video footage from businesses in the area for review.

Detectives are looking to question the operator the white sedan that was seen in the area of the victim’s vehicle. This individual should be considered armed and dangerous, police caution.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident or has information to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.