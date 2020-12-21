BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Monday Update: 13 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - There were 134 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Monday. For the second day, thirteen new cases were identified on the Big Island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 134 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that number, thirteen (13) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 170 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 46 cases
96740 (Kona) – 46 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports thirteen (13) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with four (4) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty (50) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island.
The Coronavirus cases count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. Be aware that we continue to have Coronavirus Cases within our communities and we must all do our part in exercising the precautions that will keep us safe. The news of the vaccine is very good. Health care providers and first responders will receive vaccinations this week but please be aware that availability to the general public is still months away. We must rely on the preventive measures in place to keep us safe through this Holiday Season.
The Island and State of Hawaii remain as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe especially during the Holiday Season when we gather and celebrate.
