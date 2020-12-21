(BIVN) – Seven candidates who have been vetted by the Hawaiʻi County Democratic Party are stepping forward with the hope that they may be chosen to serve as the next Hilo’s next District 1 State Senator.

Democrats say the nomination process, determined by the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes and Hawaiʻi Democratic Party state and county bylaws, is underway to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of State Senator Kai Kahele following his election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Democrats say announced the seven candidates “who have fulfilled prescribed legal requirements” include:

Laura Acasio

Jennifer Kagiwada

Amy Kalili

Wilfred “Wil” Okabe

Dennis “Fresh” Onishi

Maureen Namaka Rawlins

Christopher Toshiro Todd

The next step will be a virtual meeting of the 44 elected officers for the affected Precinct Clubs and District Councils to participate in the selection process based on party rules. The virtual meeting will be at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, December 23.

Democrats say the affected Precincts include D1-P8, D1-P9, all precincts in D2, and D3-P1.

The Hawaiʻi County Democrats provided these details on the selection process: