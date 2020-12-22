Aerial view of the Kīlauea summit eruption from a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight on Dece,ber 21 at approximately 11:20 a.m. HST. The two active fissure locations continue to feed lava into the growing lava lake in Halema‘uma‘u crater, with the northern fissure (pictured right) remaining dominant. USGS photo by M. Patrick.
Eruption Update: New Kilauea Lava Lake Already 440 Feet Deep
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The eruption that began Sunday evening at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continues, with a growing lava lake.
As of about 4:45 a.m. HST on Dec. 22, HVO field crew noted that the lava lake rose 3 meters in 3.5 hours. USGS photo by M. Patrick.
(BIVN) – The new eruption continues at the summit of Kīlauea, and the new lava lake continues to deepen.
As of Tuesday morning, the lake surface is was 1,598 feet below the crater rim observation site, where scientists have been monitoring the progression of the eruption since it Sunday evening. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory estimates the lake has filled 440 ft. of the bottom of Halema‘uma‘u crater. “This is more than double the depth of the water lake that was in the crater until the evening of Dec. 20 when it was vaporized,” the scientists reported.
HVO field crews noted early this morning that the lava lake rose 3 meters in 3.5 hours.
“Fountaining continues at two locations, more vigorously at eastern vent, and both vents continue to feed the growing lava lake,” HVO noted.
This preliminary thermal map shows that the new lava lake is 580 m (yd) E-W axis and 320 m (yd) in N-S axis. The lake area is about 13.6 hectares (33 acres). USGS map by M. Patrick.
A helicopter overflight on Monday helped scientists produce a new thermal map showing the location of the new lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The eruption that began Sunday evening at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continues, with a growing lava lake.
As of about 4:45 a.m. HST on Dec. 22, HVO field crew noted that the lava lake rose 3 meters in 3.5 hours. USGS photo by M. Patrick.
(BIVN) – The new eruption continues at the summit of Kīlauea, and the new lava lake continues to deepen.
As of Tuesday morning, the lake surface is was 1,598 feet below the crater rim observation site, where scientists have been monitoring the progression of the eruption since it Sunday evening. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory estimates the lake has filled 440 ft. of the bottom of Halema‘uma‘u crater. “This is more than double the depth of the water lake that was in the crater until the evening of Dec. 20 when it was vaporized,” the scientists reported.
HVO field crews noted early this morning that the lava lake rose 3 meters in 3.5 hours.
“Fountaining continues at two locations, more vigorously at eastern vent, and both vents continue to feed the growing lava lake,” HVO noted.
This preliminary thermal map shows that the new lava lake is 580 m (yd) E-W axis and 320 m (yd) in N-S axis. The lake area is about 13.6 hectares (33 acres). USGS map by M. Patrick.
A helicopter overflight on Monday helped scientists produce a new thermal map showing the location of the new lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu.