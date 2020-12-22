(BIVN) – There were 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Of that number, six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 171 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now three areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 43 cases

(Hilo) – 43 cases 96740 (Kona) – 47 cases

(Kona) – 47 cases 96749 (Keaʻau) – 11 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports six (6) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty (50) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island. The Coronavirus cases count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. Resident travelers returning from off-island need to be especially careful upon return and should practice the preventive measures to keep their family, friends, and our community safe. The news of the vaccine is very good. Health care providers and first responders will receive vaccinations starting this week but please be aware that the vaccine is not likely to be available to the general public until this spring. We must rely on the preventive measures in place to keep us safe through this Holiday Season. The Island and State of Hawaii remain as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe especially during the Holiday Season when we gather and celebrate. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

Kona Community Hospital says it has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, and will be launching its first vaccine clinic tomorrow, December 23.

Jim Lee, West Hawaii Region said: “Establishing the KCH vaccine clinic has been a Herculean effort. Our team has been working tirelessly to manage all facets of launching a large-scale vaccine campaign. Hopefully, we’re turning the corner on the pandemic. However, we strongly encourage everyone to continue taking all precautions; wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and avoid social gatherings.”