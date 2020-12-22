(BIVN) – 30-year-old Jarvis Rockwell Hung Leung Boots of Mountain View has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and an array of firearm and weapons offenses, related to two separate incidents this month in Hilo and Pāpa‘ikou.

41-year-old Hilo resident Benjamin Craig Davidson, a father of three young children, was shot and killed while in a vehicle in the Puainako Town Center parking lot Friday morning at 4 a.m. on Friday morning, December 18. Police say Davidson was employed at the Puainako Town Center where he was on-duty when he was slain.

An autopsy concluded that Davidson died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Before Friday’s deadly shooting in Hilo, there was a shooting in Pāpa‘ikou.

Police say that shortly after 1 p.m. on December 2, a man was shot multiple times near the area of the Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station. “Police contacted two victims who reported being shot at by a male suspect who left the area in a vehicle prior to police arrival,” a police release reports. “One of the victims, a 24-year-old male had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries. He later underwent surgery and is now recovering. The second victim, a 50-year-old male, reported hearing the initial gunshots and went to render aid to the man that was shot. He was then threatened and shot at by the suspect, but was not injured.”

“Although both of these cases appear random, detectives have identified an indirect link to both shootings and upon conferring with prosecutors, filed an additional attempted first-degree murder charge based on the events, and that meets the elements of the offense,” police stated in a Monday news release.

The release describes the Saturday evening arrest of Boots:

Following a two-day island-wide manhunt, Boots was arrested on Saturday evening, December 19, shortly before 5:30 p.m. His vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the Hilo Police Station. On Sunday morning, December 20, detectives served a warrant on Boots’ vehicle and his Mountain View residence. Police recovered numerous firearms, ammunition, and other prohibited weapons.

After conferring with county prosecutors, at 11:00 a.m. today, December 21, 2020, detectives charged Boots with the following offenses:

December 18, 2020, incident at Puainako Town Center in Hilo:

Second-degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony

Attempted first-degree Murder

December 2, 2020, incident near the Pāpa‘ikou Transfer Station:

Attempted first-degree Murder

Two counts attempted second-degree Murder

Two counts first-degree Terroristic Threatening

Two counts Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony

Place to Keep Pistol

Firearm on Highway

Firearms/Weapons Offenses:

Place to Keep Pistol

Firearm on Highway

Five counts Ownership Prohibited

Three counts Permit to Acquire

Butterfly Knives Prohibited

Boots remains in police custody. Police say he is being held without bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, December 22, in South Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the December 2 incident in Pāpa‘ikou, or the Friday morning incident at the Puainako Town Center to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.