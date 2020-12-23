BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Wednesday Update: 13 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI - There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Wednesday, up from the number reported the day before. 13 new cases were identified on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Of that number, thirteen (13) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 172 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 40 cases
96740 (Kona) – 51 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports Thirteen (13) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with one (1) person hospitalized. A total of fifty (50) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island.
Both the State and County monitor coronavirus case activity outside of our home here in Hawaii and we see that case counts and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. Residents and travelers returning from off-island need to be especially careful and should practice the preventive measures to keep their family, friends, and our community safe. The news of the vaccine is very good. Health care providers and first responders started receiving vaccinations today but please be aware that the vaccine is not likely to be available to the general public until this spring. We must rely on the preventive measures in place to keep us safe through this Holiday Season.
The Island and State of Hawaii remain as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe especially when we gather and celebrate during the Holiday Season.
