(BIVN) – The new eruption at the summit of Kilauea within Halema‘uma‘u crater continues.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field team keeping watch on the activity overnight noted that at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, December 26, “activity at west vent in the wall of Halema‘uma‘u rejuvenated: the west vent has became more active than the northern vent.”

The scientists explain that since the start of the eruption on the evening of December 20, the northern vent has been the dominant lava fissure, and has been erupting more vigorously than the weaker western vent.

However, over the past two days, the northern vent has slowly been drowned by the rising lava lake, which at 3:30 a.m. this morning was measured at 583 feet deep.

Now, the west vent is erupting more vigorously, where lava fountains of at least 32 feet high have been measured early this morning.

UPDATE – (9:45 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: