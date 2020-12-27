(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has a High Surf Advisory in place East facing shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet will be possible until 6 p.m. HST this evening. “Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” forecasters said.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.

The Wind Advisory that was in effect for areas of Hawaiʻi island on Saturday is no longer in effect.