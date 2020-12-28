(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is reminding Big Island residents and visitors that certain West Hawaiʻi state parks will close early on New Years Eve.

On Thursday, December 31, the DLNR State Parks Division will be closing Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kīholo State Park Reserve and Kekaha Kai State Park early at 5 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR says the closing of the parks early is to discourage fireworks. All fireworks are prohibited in state parks to protect the natural resources of the area.

The Kekaha Kai State Park closure will be for both the Mahai’ula and Kua Bay sections, DLNR says.

All the parks will resume their normal hours on Friday, January 1, 2021.