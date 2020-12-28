BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii COVID-19 Monday Update: 46 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A lower number of new cases of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, compared to previous days, with 46 new cases counted statewide. Only two (2) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and only two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 132 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases
96740 (Kona) – 31 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports two (2) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with five (5) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty-one (51) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends.
The Island and State of Hawaii remain one of the safest places in the United States. Mahalo for your kokua in following the preventive measures that have seen us through for these past months. We need to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness, and continue to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings of no more than ten people.
Thank you for listening and have a safe week.
County officials say there will be two COVID-19 test sites on Wednesday: One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium, and the other in South Kona at Konawaena High School.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A lower number of new cases of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, compared to previous days, with 46 new cases counted statewide. Only two (2) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, and only two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 132 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
County officials say there will be two COVID-19 test sites on Wednesday: One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium, and the other in South Kona at Konawaena High School.