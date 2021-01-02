Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Saturday Update: 20 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - There were 171 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, with twenty (20) new cases identified on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 171 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 130 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 18 cases
96740 (Kona) – 32 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports twenty (20) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of fifty one (51) deaths have been reported for Hawaii Island.
Do know that the coronavirus case counts continue to increase within the State of Hawaii and many celebrations and gathering were observed during the recent Holidays. It is especially important moving forward into the New Year to continue following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings of no more than ten people to get us through any spike of coronavirus cases related to the Holidays. Please accept this kuleana to follow the preventive measures so we might continue in the New Year as the safest place in the Country.
Mahalo for your kokua in 2020 and please continue in following the preventive measures for 2021.
