(BIVN) – There were 171 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 130 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 18 cases

96740 (Kona) – 32 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: