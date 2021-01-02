(BIVN) – A woman sustained “serious injuries” to her leg following an apparent shark bite off Anaehoʻomalu Bay along the South Kohala coast of Hawaiʻi island on Saturday morning.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says it was alerted to the incident just after 8 a.m. this morning.

The fire department says the 68 year-old female was swimming approximately 500 yards offshore of Anaehoʻomalu Bay when an “unknown size or type of shark” bit her.

The woman was assisted back to shore by good Samaritans, where they were met by fire department personnel. “Patient was treated and transported to the hospital with serious injuries to her lower right leg,” the fire department reported.

UPDATE – (12:45 pm.) – From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, which noted that the woman was reported to be in her 70’s: