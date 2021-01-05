BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Tuesday Update: 12 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI - There were 124 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, with twelve (12) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 124 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Only twelve (12) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 116 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 18 cases
96740 (Kona) – 33 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports twelve (12) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last week.
The coronavirus case count continues to increase within the State of Hawaii and many celebrations and gatherings were observed during the recent Holidays that may further contribute to the spread of this virus. It is especially important, as we move into the New Year, to continue following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings to no more than ten people to reduce any spike of coronavirus cases related to the Holidays.
Additionally residents and visitors who have traveled outside Hawaii need be especially cautious due to the levels of coronavirus outside of Hawaii. Please accept this kuleana to follow the preventive measures so we might continue in the New Year as the safest place in the Country.
