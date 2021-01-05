(BIVN) – Lava activity at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu, with lava erupting from vents on the northwest side of the crater, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports.

As of January 3rd, the lava lake was 623 feet deep and perched about a yard above its edge.

Sulfur dioxide emission rates are still elevated. Measurements made on January 1st were about 4,400 t/d, and have been in the range 3,000 to 6,500 t/d since December 27, which scientists say is a range of values that was common for emissions from the pre-2018 lava lake.

Summit tiltmeters recorded weak deflationary tilt over the past three days, USGS HVO says. Seismicity remained elevated but stable, with steady elevated tremor and a few minor earthquakes.

“The west vents spattered from two places at the top of a small cone plastered on the northwest wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Lava is also emerging as a small dome fountain in front of the west vents probably from a submerged portion of the vent. Both of these sources can be seen in the thermal webcam view of the lava lake,” the USGS HVO reported on Monday

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update issued after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning: