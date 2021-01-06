BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Wednesday Update: 143 New Cases Statewide
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Of the 143 new cases of COVID-19 counted statewide on Wednesday, eight (8) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 143 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Only eight (8) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 112 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 29 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports eight (8) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last week.
Positive cases of Coronavirus continue to increase both in the State of Hawaii and on the Mainland. Many of the new positive cases we are seeing on Hawaii Island are travel related which emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when traveling trans-Pacific as well as inter-island. We continue to do well because you have been following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. Thank you. We need to continue to accept this kuleana to keep our family, friends, and community safe.
