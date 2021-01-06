VIDEO: Press Conference On Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
by Big Island Video News
on at
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - State officials held a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the next phase in the COVID-19 vaccination plans.
(BIVN) – Governor David Ige gave an update on the next steps in the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Tuesday. The press conference was livestreamed over Facebook.
The office of Governor Ige later issued this additional information in a news release:
COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline Update
At a news briefing this afternoon, Gov. David Ige gave an update on the State of Hawai‘i’s vaccination efforts. Gov. Ige said healthcare workers, residents and staff at nursing homes are currently getting vaccinated. The second doses of the vaccine have started to arrive and will also be administered. Additionally, first responders, frontline essential workers, and those 75 years of age and older are also beginning to be offered the vaccine.
The next phase will involve vaccination for people over the age of 65. It will also include those over 16 who are at high risk of COVID-19 complications and other essential workers. By early summer, the vaccine will be open to all community members. Gov. Ige said, “I am asking everyone to maintain our vigilance and continue the safe practices that have made Hawaiʻi a leader in containing the spread of COVID-19: Wearing masks, washing hands and watching distances. By doing this – and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn – we can protect public health, revive the economy, and strengthen our communities.”
Lt. Governor Josh Green also added this information:
COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Update
Speaking at the same news briefing, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also gave details on Hawai‘i’s vaccination plans, saying that the state is setting up sites for large-scale vaccinations – including kupuna in phases 1b and 1c, individuals with underlying health conditions, and others who would not receive the vaccine through their workplaces or living settings. Once this is done,people will be able to sign up for a time slot and get vaccinated. Using this process, the state hopes to vaccinate thousands of people per day. Lt. Gov. Green said, “Our number one priority is to keep everyone safe while working as quickly and efficiently as possible to utilize the vaccine and get it out the door and into arms. We ask for everyone’s patience as we, and the world, take on this monumental task.”
