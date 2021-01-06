(BIVN) – Governor David Ige gave an update on the next steps in the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Tuesday. The press conference was livestreamed over Facebook.

The office of Governor Ige later issued this additional information in a news release:

COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline Update At a news briefing this afternoon, Gov. David Ige gave an update on the State of Hawai‘i’s vaccination efforts. Gov. Ige said healthcare workers, residents and staff at nursing homes are currently getting vaccinated. The second doses of the vaccine have started to arrive and will also be administered. Additionally, first responders, frontline essential workers, and those 75 years of age and older are also beginning to be offered the vaccine. The next phase will involve vaccination for people over the age of 65. It will also include those over 16 who are at high risk of COVID-19 complications and other essential workers. By early summer, the vaccine will be open to all community members. Gov. Ige said, “I am asking everyone to maintain our vigilance and continue the safe practices that have made Hawaiʻi a leader in containing the spread of COVID-19: Wearing masks, washing hands and watching distances. By doing this – and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn – we can protect public health, revive the economy, and strengthen our communities.”

Lt. Governor Josh Green also added this information: