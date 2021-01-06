The following is a transcript for the video article above. This is partial transcript that will be updated to a full transcript before this afternoon.

The Kanaka Garden has returned to Wailoa, and state law enforcement is already ordering those involved to cease and desist.

The community garden, located on the lawn fronting the landmark King Kamehameha statue along the Hilo Bayfront, has reappeared in recent days.

A variety of canoe plants are now in the ground, and are being tended to by a group working from a nearby tent.

The Kanaka Garden first emerged in 2013, when kalo was planted in a smaller around the statue, in defiance of state laws.

One of the main organizers was Gene Tamashiro, who for years has challenged the legitimacy of the state to enforce such rules on the land. The Wailoa River State Recreation Area falls under State Department of Land and Natural Resources jurisdiction.

The events of 2013 ended with removal of the plantings by state law enforcement, and the gathering was scattered. Until 8 years later.

As of January 5, 20 21, a much larger area has been planted. A man named Aero showed us the work that has been done.

For Aero, who said he is houseless and normally lives in the area of lower Puna, the resurrected garden represents opportunity to feed the people.

Gene Tamashiro was also back, helping to organize the renewed effort. Tamashiro welcomed the news coverage.

As Tamashiro spoke to the media, officers with the State DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement arrived on the scene.

This footage was recorded by the DLNR and released to the public later that day.

The officers got to work, notifying the participants to cease and desist by 5 pm on Wednesday, January 6th.

As officers attached their notice to the kanaka garden sign, Tamashiro approached.

In a later news release, a DLNR official said the recreation area and all other State Parks belong to all of Hawai‘i for the enjoyment by residents and visitors. The department noted that the participants don’t have any permits for planting or for erecting signs at Wailoa, and that the Cease and Desist order requires the group to remove tents and other camping gear, or the materials will be considered abandoned property.