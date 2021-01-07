(BIVN) – The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi jumped to 322 on Thursday. Of that, eighteen (18) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 117 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases

(Hilo) – 16 cases

(Hilo) – 16 cases 96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports eighteen (18) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last week. Positive cases of Coronavirus continue to increase both in the State of Hawaii and on the Mainland. Many of the new positive cases we are seeing on Hawaii Island are travel related which emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when traveling trans-Pacific as well as inter-island. We continue to do well because you have been following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. Thank you. We need to continue to accept this kuleana to keep our family, friends, and community safe. Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health also provided this update on vaccination data, which has recently been added to DOH COVID-19 dashboard.