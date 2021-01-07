Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Thursday Update: New Cases Jump 322 Statewide
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Of the 322 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Thursday, eighteen (18) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi jumped to 322 on Thursday. Of that, eighteen (18) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 117 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 16 cases
96740 (Kona) – 29 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports eighteen (18) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last week.
Positive cases of Coronavirus continue to increase both in the State of Hawaii and on the Mainland. Many of the new positive cases we are seeing on Hawaii Island are travel related which emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when traveling trans-Pacific as well as inter-island. We continue to do well because you have been following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. Thank you. We need to continue to accept this kuleana to keep our family, friends, and community safe.
Thank you for listening and have a safe day.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health also provided this update on vaccination data, which has recently been added to DOH COVID-19 dashboard.
courtesy Dept. of Health
The Department of Health (DOH) Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) has added information on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Hawai‘i to its data portal.
This new feature can be found here. It displays statewide and county-by-county totals for the number of vaccinations administered.
These numbers will be updated every Wednesday at 12 p.m.
This new data post shows 25,470 vaccinations were administered through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 2. The three-and-a-half-day lag in reporting allows for data from dozens of sources to be checked for accuracy.
Additional vaccinations will have been administered between the weekly Saturday cut-off time and the Wednesday data portal update. However, the accuracy of the vaccination counts during that period will not yet have been verified and therefore will not appear in the weekly update until the following week.
“Hawai‘i is doing really well with vaccinations,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Department of Health. “We’ve only had vaccine available to us for three weeks. The Christmas holiday and the New Year’s holiday curtailed our efforts just a bit, but we are ready to ramp up vaccinations going forward. Our goal is to get vaccine to as many people as possible in a safe, secure and orderly manner.”
Health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities, and first responders are already being immunized. Licensed health care professionals not affiliated with hospitals can secure their place in the vaccine pipeline by completing a survey. Those who have already completed the survey and provided their information will be contacted and should not submit another survey.
Information on vaccination of adults 75 years and older will be posted next week at HawaiiCOVID19.com. The DOH is working with major hospitals throughout the state and other partners to coordinate vaccination hubs and mobile vaccination services for this high-risk group. Online or other vaccination appointment services are expected to be available in about a week. Updates will be available at HawaiiCOVID19.com.
courtesy Dept. of Health