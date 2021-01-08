BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Friday Update: 264 New Cases Statewide
HAWAIʻI - Of the 264 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Friday, ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi was 264 on Friday. The day before, health officials reported 322 cases. Four (4) new deaths were also reported.
Today, ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 119 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 14 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 19 cases
96740 (Kona) – 29 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports ten (10) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last week.
Do know that many of the new positive cases we are seeing on Hawaii Island are travel related which emphasizes the importance of exercising caution during trans-Pacific and inter-island travel. We continue to do well within our communities and key to our safety is following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. We need your help to continue to accept this kuleana to keep our family, friends, and community safe.
Thank you for listening and have a safe Aloha Friday.
