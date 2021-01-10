Doctors Evaluating Mayor Roth After Hospitalization
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mayor Roth was transported to the hospital last night with chest discomfort, and had a stent implanted.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth was taken to the hospital overnight, and is being evaluated by doctors following a medical procedure. His administration’s Managing Director Lee Lord is now serving as acting mayor.
The Office of Mayor Roth provided this media release on Sunday:
Mayor Mitch Roth was taken to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital last night with discomfort in his chest. He was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated, and a stent implanted. Doctors are still evaluating Mayor Roth, and updates will be provided accordingly.
“I would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers at this time,” said Mayor Roth. “I have had excellent treatment from the moment I began to feel discomfort, and would especially like to thank our Hawaiʻi County first responders for their adept response and care. My wife Noriko and I look forward to a speedy recovery and are confident that Lee [Lord] will do a phenomenal job as acting Mayor.”
“I look forward to representing you honestly and with integrity in the absence of Mayor Roth,” said Lee Lord, Hawaiʻi County Managing Director. “My wife Linda and I are praying for a speedy recovery for Mitch [Mayor Roth] and look forward to his return.”
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mayor Roth was transported to the hospital last night with chest discomfort, and had a stent implanted.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth was taken to the hospital overnight, and is being evaluated by doctors following a medical procedure. His administration’s Managing Director Lee Lord is now serving as acting mayor.
The Office of Mayor Roth provided this media release on Sunday: