(BIVN) – The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi was 250 on Saturday. Four (4) new deaths were also reported.

Today, twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 119 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases

(Kohala) – 18 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 22 cases

(Hilo) – 22 cases 96740 (Kona) – 33 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: