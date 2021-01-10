Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Sunday Update: 200 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Of the 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Sunday, twelve (12) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – The number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi was 200 on Sunday. Two (2) new deaths were also reported.
Today, twelve (12) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 144 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 25 cases
96740 (Kona) – 37 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports twelve (12) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with two (2) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last week.
Many of the new positive cases we are seeing on Hawaii Island are travel related which threatens our community and emphasizes the importance of exercising caution during trans-Pacific and inter-island travel and upon returning home. We continue to do well within our communities and key to our safety is following the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 people. We need your help to continue to accept this kuleana to keep our family, friends, and community safe.
For your information, covid-19 vaccinations have been occurring throughout our island and those receiving the vaccine include the most vulnerable and those in the medical and health care industry as well as first responders and critical workers. Information will be shared for when and where vaccinations will be available as the Department of Health expands the vaccine program to include more of the community.
by Big Island Video News
