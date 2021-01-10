The following is a transcript for the video article above.

A High Surf Warning was issued for north facing shores of East Hawaii on Sunday morning.

Onlookers were drawn to the shoreline in Keaukaha, where some beach parks had to be closed due to the large waves.

This message was issued the Hawaii County Civil Defense:

The National Weather Service has elevated the High Surf Advisory for North facing shores of Hawaii Island to a High Surf Warning through this evening. Dangerous surf with 20 to 25 foot waves is expected. A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death. Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are issued; Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach parks are closed until further notice. Expect additional closures on the Hamakua Coast and in Hilo today. No roads are closed at this time. Heed instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel. Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions. Thank you for listening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said it expected surf to peak today at possible heights of 20 to 25 feet, then lower tonight into Monday, as the large north-northwest swell moves through.

Surf is forecast to drop back to advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores tonight, forecasters say.

UPDATE – (7:30 p.m.) – The High Surf Warning is still in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.