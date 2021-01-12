HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mayor Mitch Roth remains at Hilo Medical Center, and is "in good spirits" after suffering a heart attack on Saturday evening in South Kohala.
(BIVN) – A second evaluation is underway as doctors continue to monitor the condition of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, following a Saturday evening heart attack.
Hawaiʻi County Managing Director Lee Lord is serving as acting mayor while Roth recovers.
From the Office of Mayor Roth:
Mayor Mitch Roth remains at Hilo Medical Center where he is recovering and in good spirits after suffering a heart attack on Saturday evening in South Kohala. A second evaluation is underway as doctors continue to monitor his condition.
The mayor was transported to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and later to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated, and a stent implanted.
“My wife Noriko and I are humbled by the outpouring of support and aloha we have received from our island community,” said Mayor Roth. “I would like to mahalo all of the staff here at Hilo Medical Center who have shown me excellent care, and I am confident that I will be back to full health very soon. In the meantime, I know my team will continue to work tirelessly to serve our community in my stead.”
The mayor’s office will provide regular updates on the mayor’s health.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Mayor Mitch Roth remains at Hilo Medical Center, and is "in good spirits" after suffering a heart attack on Saturday evening in South Kohala.
(BIVN) – A second evaluation is underway as doctors continue to monitor the condition of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, following a Saturday evening heart attack.
Hawaiʻi County Managing Director Lee Lord is serving as acting mayor while Roth recovers.
From the Office of Mayor Roth: