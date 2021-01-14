Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Thursday Update: 179 New Cases Statewide
Big Island Video News

HAWAIʻI - Of the 179 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Thursday, thirteen (13) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 179 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, thirteen (13) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
Six (6) new COVID-related deaths statewide were also reported.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 163 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96743 (Kohala) – 19 cases
96720 (Hilo) – 24 cases
96740 (Kona) – 57 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports thirteen (13) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the last two weeks.
For your information, covid-19 vaccinations have been occurring throughout our island and distribution will be expanded in the coming week. Information will be shared soon on how to register and schedule an appointment along with when and where vaccinations will be available. The news of the vaccine is very good but please be aware we must rely on the preventive measures in place to keep us safe.
The Island and State of Hawaii remain as one of the safest places to be in the United States. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe so we can go through the next several months as safely as possible.
