(BIVN) – There were 179 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, thirteen (13) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

Six (6) new COVID-related deaths statewide were also reported.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 163 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96743 (Kohala) – 19 cases

(Kohala) – 19 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 24 cases

(Hilo) – 24 cases 96740 (Kona) – 57 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: