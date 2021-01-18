The following is a partial transcript for the video article above. The full transcript will be completed by this evening.

An arrest was made on the grounds of Iolani Palace in Honolulu on Sunday, on the day that marks the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Gene Tamashiro, the 64-year old Hawaii island man who recently made headlines for his involvement in the Kanaka Garden at Wailoa State Park in Hilo, was charged with entering a closed State Park and violation of the State’s COVID-19 rules.

This video was recorded and the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources and made available to the public.

January 17th is a significant date in Hawaiian history. On that day back in 1893, the Hawaiian Kingdom was overthrown by an insurgency against Queen Liliuokalani. The coup d’état had the backing of a group of United States marines, and the provisional government they installed had a plan for eventual annexation to the U.S.

The date is usually marked by solemn observances or vigils on the palace grounds, usually organized by those who consider themselves subjects of the Hawaiian kingdom.

Most of the usual participants stood down this year, however, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamashiro was there with a group of about a dozen supporters, who had gathered in the mall between the State Capitol and the palace.

Iolani Palace has been closed on Sunday’s, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The State’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, aware that Tamashiro intended to enter the palace grounds, had a heavy presence on the palace grounds, as officers monitored locked gates for anyone attempting to trespass.

The footage shows the conversation between Tamashiro and DOCARE chief Jason Redulla, in the moments before Tamashiro hopped the fence, into the custody of police.

As of the Sunday evening news release, the State reported Tamashiro was transported by deputy sheriffs from the Department of Public Safety for booking, and was being held on a $2,500 dollar bond.