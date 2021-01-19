(BIVN) – The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits until Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service in Honolulu reports, with more snow expected for Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means “that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving,” the National Weather Service explained.

The access road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the 9,200 feet elevation Visitor Information Station “due to fog, high humidity and freezing temperatures causing low visibility,” Maunakea rangers say.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the Mauna Loa Summit above Red Hill Cabin is closed for day use and overnight camping, due to the winter weather.