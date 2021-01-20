(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth was released from Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon, and is said to be in good health. He has been hospitalized since January 9th, after he suffered a heart attack in South Kohala.

According to the Roth administration, doctors monitored the new mayor’s progress through the weekend and “determined he was in suitable condition to return home to his own care this morning.”

The County of Hawaiʻi said the decision comes “after a small procedure yesterday morning where a pacemaker and defibrillator were implanted.”

Mayor Roth will continue to rest at home until medically cleared to return to work. Hawaiʻi County Managing Director Lee Lord is serving as acting mayor while Roth recovers.

“I’m excited to return to the comfort of my own home and the care of my wife, Noriko,” said Mayor Roth in a written statement. “It has been a truly eye-opening and humbling experience to see and feel the aloha and support that our community has provided my family and I over the past week and a half. I am grateful to everyone who played a role in my recovery – from our doctors and nurses to the prayers and well wishes from everyone. Although I realize that much healing is yet to be done, I am confident that I will be able to return to full swing in no time.”

The mayor’s office says it will continue to provide regular updates on the mayor’s health.