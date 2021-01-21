BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Thursday Update: 16 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Of the 119 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide at noon on Thursday, sixteen (16) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 119 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Of that, sixteen (16) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 144 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) areas showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 18 cases
96740 (Kona) – 48 cases
96704/96726 (South Kona) – 18 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports sixteen (16) new cases of Coronavirus with three (3) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last three weeks.
For your information, The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH), and Kona Community Hospital (KCH) are offering vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register.
Hawaii residents 75 years of age and older may also register for an appointment to be vaccinated by calling the Department of Health at 300-1120 from 9:00 am ‘til 3:00 pm Monday through Friday except for holidays.
Thank you for listening and please continue following the preventive measures of face masks, distancing, and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.
courtesy the Hawaiʻi Department of Health