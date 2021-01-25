(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for an area of Kaʻū, as heavy rain continues to soak the east side of Hawaiʻi island.

Law enforcement has reported that flooding has closed Highway 11 in the Kawa Flats area between mile markers 58 and 62, officials say.

At 10:47 a.m. HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Kaʻū and Puna Districts.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for most of East Hawaiʻi, and rainfall is also occurring on the higher elevations on Saddle Road. Additional heavy rainfall is expected through the day, the National Weather Service.

The entire island of Hawaiʻi is under a Flash Flood Watch, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

From the National Weather Service discussion at 10 a.m. HST: